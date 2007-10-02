Election results in Ukraine prolong uncertainty

Ukraine is on the verge of further political turmoil as Sunday's snap parliamentary elections ended in tight results between the country's two main rivals, pro-western candidate Yulia Tymoshenko and Moscow-friendly Viktor Yanukovych.

With 94.01 percent of votes counted, outgoing prime minister Viktor Yanukovych's Party of the Regions has the lead with 34.2 percent of the votes.

The West-oriented Yulia Tymoshenko and president Viktor Yushchenko - former allies during the 2004 Ora...