New Danish law could block Russian pipeline

A new Danish law could make it possible to block pipelines that run through Danish territorial waters by reference to security concerns.
The bill, which is to be discussed in the Danish parliament for the first time on Thursday (12 October), is backed by the government as well as by the main opposition parties.
Currently, only environmental concerns are taken into account when applications are made for pipeline...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
