How Left and Right divide - then unite - on EU arms deals

The voting records of certain right and leftwing factions of the European Parliament demonstrate support of the defence industry - but for different reasons.

On Thursday (11 March), almost the entire centre-right European People's Party (EPP) group voted in favour of weaker export controls on European surveillance tech to the small Gulf state of Bahrain.

The vote was part of a larger demand to condemn Bahrain's abusive treatment of human rights defenders, as well as its active dea...