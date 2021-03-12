How Left and Right divide - then unite - on EU arms deals

The voting records of certain right and leftwing factions of the European Parliament demonstrate support of the defence industry - but for different reasons.
On Thursday (11 March), almost the entire centre-right European People's Party (EPP) group voted in favour of weaker export controls on European surveillance tech to the small Gulf state of Bahrain.
The vote was part of a larger demand to condemn Bahrain's abusive treatment of human rights defenders, as well as its active dea...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
