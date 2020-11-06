EU politicians wary of US even if Biden wins

Several EU politicians have cautioned against thinking the US would make a full U-turn toward Europe even if Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden wins.
They spoke as vote counting continued in the US on Thursday (4 November), with Biden continuing to inch toward a win in the last remaining swing states.
In Nevada, Biden's lead increased to some 11,000 votes, with just 16,000 left to count, while a state court threw out Republican Party president Donald Trump's legal challenge fo...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
