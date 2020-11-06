EU politicians wary of US even if Biden wins

Several EU politicians have cautioned against thinking the US would make a full U-turn toward Europe even if Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden wins.

They spoke as vote counting continued in the US on Thursday (4 November), with Biden continuing to inch toward a win in the last remaining swing states.

In Nevada, Biden's lead increased to some 11,000 votes, with just 16,000 left to count, while a state court threw out Republican Party president Donald Trump's legal challenge fo...