Christian Schmidt, pictured here in 2017 at an EU Council meeting (Photo: Council of the EU)

Why is Germany rushing a new Bosnia high representative?

EU Political
Opinion
by Kurt Bassuener and Toby Vogel, Dundee/Brussels,

With the nomination of Christian Schmidt to serve as the next international high representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the German government risks putting a personnel decision ahead of a policy debate.

The Office of the High Representative (OHR), tasked with coordinating international actors and ensuring implementation of the non-military components of the 1995 Dayton peace accords, has languished for a decade and a half, most of that period under Austrian diplomat Valentin Inzko. ...

Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dr Kurt Bassuener and Toby Vogel are co-founders and senior associates of the Democratization Policy Council.

