'We need to defend democracy—whether in the ballot box, in the media or on the streets' (Photo: Syed Zaheer)

Letter

Open letter: Covid-19 crisis threatens democracy

EU Political
Opinion
by 500 political and civil leaders, Nobel Laureates, pro-democracy institutions, Stockholm,

The coronavirus pandemic poses serious threats to democracy. Many governments around the world have assembled emergency powers that restrict human rights and enhance state surveillance, often disregarding legal constraints, checks and balances, and time frames for restoring constitutional order.

That is the key message in "A Call to Defend Democracy", an open letter initiated by the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democra...

Author Bio

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) is an intergovernmental organisation with the mandate to support and advance democracy worldwide.

