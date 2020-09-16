Industry covertly takes charge of EU's hydrogen alliance

A fossil fuel-backed lobby group has covertly taken charge of an EU flagship proposal to reduce carbon emissions.
Launched over the summer by three EU commissioners, the so-called European Clean Hydrogen Alliance came with promises of openness and transparency.
But although not stated anywhere on the alliance's website, EUobserver has since learned...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
