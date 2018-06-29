Ad
The agreement was 'the easiest part of the task,' European Council chief Donald Tusk said (Photo: Consilium)

Analysis

EU 'migration summit': big on promises, short on detail

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Eszter Zalan and Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Right after they reached an end-of-the-night agreement on migration on Friday morning (29 June), EU leaders hailed a compromise they said addressed all dimensions of the issue: external, internal and border protection.

But past the initial satisfaction of avoiding a political failure, the summit conclusions appear big on ideas and short on details, with old proposals rehashed, postponed internal asylum reforms, and vague new plans to create migrant centres within and outside the EU.

