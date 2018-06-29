EU 'migration summit': big on promises, short on detail

Right after they reached an end-of-the-night agreement on migration on Friday morning (29 June), EU leaders hailed a compromise they said addressed all dimensions of the issue: external, internal and border protection.
But past the initial satisfaction of avoiding a political failure, the summit conclusions appear big on ideas and short on details, with old proposals rehashed, postponed internal asylum reforms, and vague new plans to create migrant centres within and outside the EU.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
