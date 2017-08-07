Ad
Oettinger said the EU budget could be reinforced by new payments and cuts as the UK leaves the bloc. (Photo: European Parliament)

UK will have to pay beyond Brexit, EU warns

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's budget commissioner has warned that the UK would have to pay into the EU’s coffers until at least 2020, even after it has left the bloc in March 2019.

Guenther Oettinger told the German newspaper Bild on Monday (7 August) that Britain is obligated to honour commitments it has made to the EU’s long-term programmes.

The commissioner confirmed earlier calculations that the UK would have to pay even after Brexit, as some of the programmes and funds, which Britain has commi...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

