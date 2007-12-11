Ad
euobserver
Salih Mahmoud Osman (Photo: European Parliament)

EU not doing enough for Sudan, Sakharov prize winner says

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova, STRASBOURG,

Salih Mahmoud Osman, the winner of the 2007 Sakharov Prize, the European Parliament's top human rights award, has called on EU capitals to step up pressure on the Sudanese government and to show real solidarity with the people of Darfur.

"Europe is talking tough about the policies of the government of Sudan, but we don't see enough action to address the situation in a proper manner", Mr Osman said on Monday (10 December), underlining "it is not enough to send humanitarian relief".

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Salih Mahmoud Osman (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections