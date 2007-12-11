EU not doing enough for Sudan, Sakharov prize winner says

Salih Mahmoud Osman, the winner of the 2007 Sakharov Prize, the European Parliament's top human rights award, has called on EU capitals to step up pressure on the Sudanese government and to show real solidarity with the people of Darfur.

"Europe is talking tough about the policies of the government of Sudan, but we don't see enough action to address the situation in a proper manner", Mr Osman said on Monday (10 December), underlining "it is not enough to send humanitarian relief".

<...