euobserver
Barnier (r) and Raab earlier agreed negotiate on a weekly basis (Photo: European Commission)

Barnier presses UK to present Irish border solution

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier asked his UK counterpart Dominic Raab to provide technical data on how checks and controls might work in the event that the so-called backstop at the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland entered into life.

Barnier on Friday (31 August) told reporters after several hours of talks with UK Brexit secretary Raab in Brussels that agreeing to a legally operational backstop was a matter of "urgency".

"It is urgent to work on the...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

