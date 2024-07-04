Russia's jamming of EU's TV satellites 'extremely worrisome'

Imagine watching TV in the comfort of your home, when the screen suddenly goes blank and images appear of Russian tanks on parade.
It sounds like Leave the World Behind, a fictional 2023 US movie about the start of World War 3, but it’s already a reality in Russia's psychological harassment of Ukraine and Europe.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.