Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Luxembourg on Monday (Photo: cosilium.europa.eu)

Pop stars and Russian shipping firm on EU blacklist

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Pop stars, Russia's top shipping firm, and a defrocked priest have joined the EU blacklist, as the West also prepared to use Russian money to fund Ukraine.

Shaman, a Russian singer with 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube, was put under an EU asset-freeze and visa-ban on Monday (24 June) for having "given concerts in the illegally occupied regions of Ukraine, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU 'can’t compete' with Russia on Africa disinformation
North Macedonia's EU accession talks — a 'rotten deal'
The fight for Georgia’s European future
'Political homophobia' strikes back in Georgia
China pushed countries not to attend Ukraine peace summit
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Luxembourg on Monday (Photo: cosilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections