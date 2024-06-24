Pop stars and Russian shipping firm on EU blacklist

Pop stars, Russia's top shipping firm, and a defrocked priest have joined the EU blacklist, as the West also prepared to use Russian money to fund Ukraine.
Shaman, a Russian singer with 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube, was put under an EU asset-freeze and visa-ban on Monday (24 June) for having "given concerts in the illegally occupied regions of Ukraine, ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
