Five Moldova coup-plotters face EU sanctions

Five Moldovans are to have their EU money frozen and lose access to Europe to help stop Russia from usurping power in Chișinău.
Two alleged white-collar bank robbers and Russia-coup masterminds — Ilhan Şor and Vladimir Plahotniuc — top the new blacklist for "actions destabilising the Republic of Moldova", dated 22 May (Monday) and seen by EUobserver.
EU ambassadors are expected to rubber-stamp it by Friday and for measures to enter into force next week.
The sanctions paper...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.