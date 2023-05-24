Five Moldova coup-plotters face EU sanctions

Five Moldovans are to have their EU money frozen and lose access to Europe to help stop Russia from usurping power in Chișinău.

Two alleged white-collar bank robbers and Russia-coup masterminds — Ilhan Şor and Vladimir Plahotniuc — top the new blacklist for "actions destabilising the Republic of Moldova", dated 22 May (Monday) and seen by EUobserver.

EU ambassadors are expected to rubber-stamp it by Friday and for measures to enter into force next week.

The sanctions paper...