Ad
euobserver
Good Meat chicken is real meat. This cell-based meat or cultivated meat, as the industry prefers to call it, is created by taking cells from animals, placing them in a bioreactor (like a microbrewery) to create real meat (Photo: Eat Just)

Why your next meat dish may have been nowhere near an animal

EU & the World
Green Economy
Health & Society
Alt-Protein: Eating away climate change?
by Claire Turrell, Singapore,

Plump sun-dried tomatoes, springy pasta and crispy chicken… To the uninitiated, this looked like a regular bistro dish, but what's different about this bowl of pasta, is that the chicken didn't originate from a farm, but a lab. Huber's Butchery in the upmarket enclave of Dempsey, Singapore, is the first butcher in the world to sell cultivated meat.

Today I was getting a glimpse of the future. On 19 December 2020, the Singaporean government gave the US company Eat Just approval to sell ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyAlt-Protein: Eating away climate change?

Author Bio

Claire Turrell is an award-winning freelance journalist based in Singapore. Her work has been published by Insider, National Geographic, The Guardian and BBC.

Related articles

Andy Zynga, CEO of EIT Food, talks to EUobserver
How 'Big Meat' lobbies Brussels to keep carnivore status quo
Fermenting a revolution
Good Meat chicken is real meat. This cell-based meat or cultivated meat, as the industry prefers to call it, is created by taking cells from animals, placing them in a bioreactor (like a microbrewery) to create real meat (Photo: Eat Just)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyAlt-Protein: Eating away climate change?

Author Bio

Claire Turrell is an award-winning freelance journalist based in Singapore. Her work has been published by Insider, National Geographic, The Guardian and BBC.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections