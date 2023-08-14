Why your next meat dish may have been nowhere near an animal

Plump sun-dried tomatoes, springy pasta and crispy chicken… To the uninitiated, this looked like a regular bistro dish, but what's different about this bowl of pasta, is that the chicken didn't originate from a farm, but a lab. Huber's Butchery in the upmarket enclave of Dempsey, Singapore, is the first butcher in the world to sell cultivated meat.

Today I was getting a glimpse of the future. On 19 December 2020, the Singaporean government gave the US company Eat Just approval to sell ...