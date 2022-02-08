Ad
euobserver
An EU battlegroup exercise from 2016 (Photo: Public Affairs Office)

A free Europe needs an army

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Opinion
by Hilde Vautmans, Brussels,

The last few years have shown that the US cannot and does not want to be the policeman of the world anymore. Additionally, Russia and China seem to be aligning their strategies - one targeting Ukraine, and the other Taiwan.

A military takeover would not only wipe two democracies off the earth, it would also hit Europe in its heart. We can no longer afford not playing along geopolitically.

Over the last 30 years, the number of democracies has fallen and the number of conflicts ha...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Hilde Vautmans MEP is foreign affairs coordinator for the Renew Europe group in the European Parliament.

Related articles

EU takes step toward joint army
France calls for EU 'army' to contain Russia
Macron's 'European army': why is everyone talking about it?
Merkel calls for 'real, true' EU army
An EU battlegroup exercise from 2016 (Photo: Public Affairs Office)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawOpinion

Author Bio

Hilde Vautmans MEP is foreign affairs coordinator for the Renew Europe group in the European Parliament.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections