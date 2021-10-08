LGBTIQ rights: Hungary and Poland veto EU children's strategy

Hungary and Poland have vetoed an EU strategy paper on children's rights in their latest strike against the welfare of sexual minorities.

Neither of the two countries wanted to sign the document at the EU Council on Thursday (7 October) because it continued a paragraph saying LGBTIQ-children were especially vulnerable.

"We'll continue to resist the pressure of the LGBTIQ lobby, therefore, we veto the Council conclusions on the European Commission's Strategy on the Rights of the ...