Ad
euobserver
Hungarian justice minister Judith Varga accused other member states of putting the rights of LGBTIQ-”activists” above those of children. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

LGBTIQ rights: Hungary and Poland veto EU children's strategy

Rule of Law
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Hungary and Poland have vetoed an EU strategy paper on children's rights in their latest strike against the welfare of sexual minorities.

Neither of the two countries wanted to sign the document at the EU Council on Thursday (7 October) because it continued a paragraph saying LGBTIQ-children were especially vulnerable.

"We'll continue to resist the pressure of the LGBTIQ lobby, therefore, we veto the Council conclusions on the European Commission's Strategy on the Rights of the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Poland and Hungary battle to eradicate 'gender' in EU policies
MEPs worry Hungary siphoning EU funds through foundations
Poland and Hungary push back on 'gender equality' pre-summit
Hungarian justice minister Judith Varga accused other member states of putting the rights of LGBTIQ-”activists” above those of children. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections