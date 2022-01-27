Ad
EU Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager and internal market commissioner Thierry Breton spell out the role for the digital principles (Photo: European Commission)

EU Commission wants to set world's first digital standards

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission on Wednesday (26 January) set out a proposal for digital rights and principles, with the aim to protect people's rights, privacy, democracy and security in the online world.

The principles are to provide a guideline for policymakers in the 27 member states, public administrations, and companies when dealing with or developing new technologies.

The commission wants to sign a joint declaration with the European Parliament and the EU Council by the summer and to ha...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

