US backs Ashton mission to save Middle East talks

US secretary of state Hilary Clinton has firmly endorsed an EU mission to salvage Middle East peace talks amid internal EU division on the peace process.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the EU's Catherine Ashton in Washington on the eve of Ms Ashton's trip to Israel and the Palestinian territories (29 September), Ms Clinton described the EU as a key US partner in terms of global security.

"The post-Lisbon EU is expanding its role in world affairs, and the United States v...