Ms Clinton will shortly embark on her own diplomatic mission to the Balkans (Photo: state.gov)

US backs Ashton mission to save Middle East talks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US secretary of state Hilary Clinton has firmly endorsed an EU mission to salvage Middle East peace talks amid internal EU division on the peace process.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the EU's Catherine Ashton in Washington on the eve of Ms Ashton's trip to Israel and the Palestinian territories (29 September), Ms Clinton described the EU as a key US partner in terms of global security.

"The post-Lisbon EU is expanding its role in world affairs, and the United States v...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

