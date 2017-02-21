Should Europeans spend more on defence?

That European allies should spend more on defense instead of relying on America’s military might is the standard refrain of most US administrations, regardless of political party.

Last week in Brussels, the new secretary of defense James Mattis warned that the US might “moderate” its commitment to Nato unless Europeans get on track towards meeting the target of spending 2 percent of their GDP on defence, Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Login here