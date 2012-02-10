US and EU begin work on Friends of Syria group

US and EU diplomats have begun recruiting countries to join a new group designed to bring down Syria's government.

US state department spokeswoman Victoria Nulland told press in Washington on Thursday (9 February) that senior US diplomat Jeffrey Feltman met with French and Qatari leaders to draw up plans for the new coalition.

She noted that Feltman was in Morocco on Wednesday and will travel to a congress in the Philippines on Friday: "He'll go tomorrow to Manama to a conference...