euobserver
Ukraine's Yavoriv military base in western Ukraine (Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine)

Russian missiles kill 35 as refugee concerns grow

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia on Monday (14 March) claimed responsibility for an attack using 30 cruise missiles against a Ukrainian military complex in Yavoriv, west Ukraine at the weekend that killed 35 people and injured 134 others.

Moscow said it had targeted foreign mercenaries and weapons supplies ahead of further talks that are set to resume later Monday between the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

The escalation in western Ukraine also came amid a report in the Financial Times that Russia may ask Ch...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

