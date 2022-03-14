Russian missiles kill 35 as refugee concerns grow

Russia on Monday (14 March) claimed responsibility for an attack using 30 cruise missiles against a Ukrainian military complex in Yavoriv, west Ukraine at the weekend that killed 35 people and injured 134 others.

Moscow said it had targeted foreign mercenaries and weapons supplies ahead of further talks that are set to resume later Monday between the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

The escalation in western Ukraine also came amid a report in the Financial Times that Russia may ask Ch...