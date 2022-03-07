The Patriarch who's in lockstep with Putin

As Russia's brutal war of aggression in Ukraine has escalated, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, has not said a word against Russian aggression.

For Kirill, obedient to the Russian censor's commands, there is no "war" in Ukraine.

Instead, in his first public statement following the Russian attack, Kirill could only "deeply empathise with everyone affected by this tragedy", as though Ukrainians are victims of...