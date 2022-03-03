Ad
The EU has scrambled for alternative supplies from Norway, Qatar, the United States, Azerbaijan, Egypt and Israel (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

Ukraine war forcing EU to redouble energy diversification

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

With war threatening to devastate Ukraine, the European Union is expected to redouble efforts on a key home front — by coming forward with a raft of proposals next week aimed at further diversifying energy supplies.

Ukraine, which is currently the scene of raging battles, is a vital transshipment country for natural gas flowing from Russia to Europe. And even as Europeans continue to deplore the Russian actions in Ukraine, they continue to rely on Russia for around 40 percent of their g...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

