Ukraine war forcing EU to redouble energy diversification

With war threatening to devastate Ukraine, the European Union is expected to redouble efforts on a key home front — by coming forward with a raft of proposals next week aimed at further diversifying energy supplies.

Ukraine, which is currently the scene of raging battles, is a vital transshipment country for natural gas flowing from Russia to Europe. And even as Europeans continue to deplore the Russian actions in Ukraine, they continue to rely on Russia for around 40 percent of their g...