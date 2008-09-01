EU shies away from strong action against Russia

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Monday will express their "concern" with the conflict in Georgia and Russia's subsequent "disproportionate reaction," but will at the same time refrain from putting bilateral relations with Moscow on hold.
"The European Council [which brings together the EU member states] is gravely concerned by the open conflict that has broken out in Georgia, by the resulting violence and by the disproportionate reaction of Russia," reads the draft conclusions of the ...
