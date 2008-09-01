Ad
euobserver
The EU has decided to assist Georgia's reconstruction. (Photo: prezydent.pl)

EU shies away from strong action against Russia

EU & the World
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Monday will express their "concern" with the conflict in Georgia and Russia's subsequent "disproportionate reaction," but will at the same time refrain from putting bilateral relations with Moscow on hold.

"The European Council [which brings together the EU member states] is gravely concerned by the open conflict that has broken out in Georgia, by the resulting violence and by the disproportionate reaction of Russia," reads the draft conclusions of the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
The EU has decided to assist Georgia's reconstruction. (Photo: prezydent.pl)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections