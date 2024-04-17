Ad
euobserver
One of hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrations across Europe, this time in Frankfurt, Germany in February (Photo: Willy Brandt - Flickr)

Europe votes, as two neighbourhood wars rage

EU & the World
EU Political
EU Elections
Magazine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Two major wars have broken out in the EU neighbourhood since the last European Parliament elections in 2019 — but voters are more likely to be swayed by domestic issues than high tension on the international front. 

The Ukraine war had already begun long before the 2019 EU vote, when Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014. And the Arab-Israeli conflict goes...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalEU ElectionsMagazine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

One of hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrations across Europe, this time in Frankfurt, Germany in February (Photo: Willy Brandt - Flickr)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalEU ElectionsMagazine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections