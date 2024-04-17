Europe votes, as two neighbourhood wars rage

Two major wars have broken out in the EU neighbourhood since the last European Parliament elections in 2019 — but voters are more likely to be swayed by domestic issues than high tension on the international front.
The Ukraine war had already begun long before the 2019 EU vote, when Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014. And the Arab-Israeli conflict goes...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
