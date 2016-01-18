Ad
EU explores business deals in Iran

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU will send officials to Iran in early February to explore energy ties, energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said on Sunday (17 January), a day after the EU, the US, and the UN lifted economic sanctions on Iran.

The lifting of trade and banking sanctions will allow EU countries to restart business with Iran and discussions will focus on possible cooperation on nuclear, oil, gas, renewable energy and energy efficiency, according to Canete quoted by Reuters news agency.

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

