Europe’s battered economy in moderate recovery

The eurozone economy is set to continue its moderate recovery over the next two years, despite remaining concerns over the Greek bailout, upsets in the global economy and geopolitical tensions, the EU commission said in its autumn economic forecast on Thursday (5 November).
The single-currency bloc is set to grow 1.6 percent in 2015, thanks to low oil prices, a weaker euro and the European Central...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
