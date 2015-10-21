Ad
Facebook has its main data servers in the United States (Photo: Tom Raftery)

Irish court orders probe into Facebook privacy case

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Ireland's high court on Tuesday (20 October) ordered a privacy abuse probe into Facebook.

The court decision means that Ireland's privacy watchdog will have to launch an investigation on whether to suspend the transfer of European Facebook users' data to the United States.

"The commissioner is obliged now to investigate the complaint … and I've absolutely no doubt that she will proceed to do so", said Ireland's high court judge, Gerard Hogan.

Facebook has its international h...

