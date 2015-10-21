Irish court orders probe into Facebook privacy case

Ireland's high court on Tuesday (20 October) ordered a privacy abuse probe into Facebook.
The court decision means that Ireland's privacy watchdog will have to launch an investigation on whether to suspend the transfer of European Facebook users' data to the United States.
"The commissioner is obliged now to investigate the complaint … and I've absolutely no doubt that she will proceed to do so", said Ireland's high court judge, Gerard Hogan.
Facebook has its international h...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
