Erdogan hugs it out with Commission chief Juncker in Brussels earlier this week (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU unveils Turkey migration plan

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission published on Tuesday (6 October) a detailed list of actions that Turkey and the EU should take to stem the flow of migrants, just as EU Council Donal Tusk warned in Strasbourg that another 3 million refugees could come from Syria if Bashar Al-Assad’s regime wins.

The “Action Plan” was agreed in principle by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his visit to Brussels on Monday.

Next week, high-level talks will start between Turkey and the Commission t...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

