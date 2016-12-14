EU states to keep control of Brexit talks

Twenty seven EU leaders, without Britain’s Theresa May, will sit down for dinner in Brussels on Thursday (15 December), to discuss the technicalities of Brexit negotiations.

The final act of the EU summit will not agree guidelines for the upcoming talks, but is expected to agree on the procedure.

The 27 are to issue a short statement reiterating that there would be no negotiations with London before it invoked the Article 50 exit clause in the Lisbon Treaty.

On Monday, EU d...