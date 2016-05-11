Breaking the Israeli-Palestinian deadlock

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has rarely been so far from finding a resolution.

Since the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas during the summer of 2014, the desire to seek peace has been diminishing, and instead growing tensions have prevailed, punctuated by stabbings and car-ramming attacks by the Palestinians, and violent acts including arson by the settlers.

The despair of both peoples has rarely taken such a dispiriting face than with this daily violence. Mo...