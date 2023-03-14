EU buying radar for Moldova, as Russian missiles fly overhead

The EU is to spend another €40m on Moldova's army, amid fresh revelations on Russian efforts to topple its pro-Western government.

The bulk of the money will be spent on a "ground-based mobile long range surveillance radar" to help Moldova control its airspace, according to an internal EU memo dated 13 March and seen by EUobserver.

The rest will be spent on "high-mobility light tactical and pick-up vehicles", "forklifts, buses, and trucks", "communication equipment", and anti-hac...