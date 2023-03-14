Ad
Portable radar system produced by US defence firm Lockheed Martin (Photo: lockheedmartin.com)

EU buying radar for Moldova, as Russian missiles fly overhead

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is to spend another €40m on Moldova's army, amid fresh revelations on Russian efforts to topple its pro-Western government.

The bulk of the money will be spent on a "ground-based mobile long range surveillance radar" to help Moldova control its airspace, according to an internal EU memo dated 13 March and seen by EUobserver.

The rest will be spent on "high-mobility light tactical and pick-up vehicles", "forklifts, buses, and trucks", "communication equipment", and anti-hac...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

