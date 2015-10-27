Ukraine ruling prompts EU rethink on sanctions

EU judges have said member states had no legal grounds to impose an asset freeze on a Ukrainian former regime member, in a ruling which puts in doubt other listings.

The bloc’s General Court, in Luxembourg, on Monday (26 October) “set aside” the EU decision, last March, to seize the funds of Andriy Portnov, a former aide to Ukraine's ousted leader Viktor Yanukovych.

It said the freeze was imposed “solely on the basis of a letter of 3 March 2014 from the Public Prosecutor’s Offic...