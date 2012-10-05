Ad
College d'Europe library in Bruges, where O.G. studied (Photo: Rete dei CDE italian)

Belgian diplomat suspected of being Russian spy

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Belgian foreign ministry has suspended one of its people in Denmark due to a "security breach," amid reports he is a Russian spy.

A Belgian spokesman told EUobserver on Friday (5 October): "We can confirm that an official from our ministry was suspended from his functions a bit over one year ago following indications of a security breach. The ministry of foreign affairs has filed a complaint with Belgian prosecutors and an inquiry is ongoing."

