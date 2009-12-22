Germany issues gas pipeline permit as Europe freezes

German authorities have given permission for Russia to build a major new gas pipeline to the country, as the EU waits to see if the winter will bring another Russia-Ukraine gas crisis.

The Stralsund Mining Authority in the region of Mecklenburg-West-Pomerania issued its environmental permit on Monday (21 December), concerning a 50-km-long stretch of the so-called Nord Stream pipeline.

The project is still awaiting permission from Germany's Federal Maritime and Hydrographical Agen...