EU tones down condemnation of Dubai murder

European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels have condemned the use of EU passports by the killers of Hamas commander Mahmoud al-Mabhouh in Dubai in January, but using softer language than originally proposed.

Notably, the bloc refrained from making any criticism of Israel, widely assumed to be behind the operation, and language referring to the practice of "extra-judicial killing" was removed.

EU officials acknowledge the issue will present a hurdle to closer EU-Israeli r...