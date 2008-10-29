Ad
euobserver
The economic downturn will pass, but security concerns will stay, the general said (Photo: Wikipedia)

Financial crisis should not delay US missile shield

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The global economic downturn and a potential Democratic win in US elections should not delay plans to build parts of a missile shield in Europe, the head of the US Missile Defence Agency, general Henry Obering, has said.

"If you don't have national security it won't matter what your economy is doing because you won't be able to protect your citizens and their jobs," he said in an interview with EUobserver on Tuesday (28 October).

Speaking hours before a trip to Poland and the Cz...

EU & the World
EU & the World
