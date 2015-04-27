EU to re-open South-Asian trade talks

The EU is prepared to reopen trade negotiations with the Asean trade bloc of South-Asian countries, the bloc’s trade chief said ahead of a summit on Monday (27 April).

Speaking on the eve of a summit with South-Asian leaders in Kuala Lumpur, EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told reporters that the EU was "committed to have a region-to-region free-trade agreement."

"It is important that we get it right and that is why we proposed this roadmap, a stock-taking event by the end...