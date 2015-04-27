Ad
euobserver
The EU will re-open talks with the ASEAN trade bloc, trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom said Sunday. (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU to re-open South-Asian trade talks

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU is prepared to reopen trade negotiations with the Asean trade bloc of South-Asian countries, the bloc’s trade chief said ahead of a summit on Monday (27 April).

Speaking on the eve of a summit with South-Asian leaders in Kuala Lumpur, EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told reporters that the EU was "committed to have a region-to-region free-trade agreement."

"It is important that we get it right and that is why we proposed this roadmap, a stock-taking event by the end...

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The EU will re-open talks with the ASEAN trade bloc, trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom said Sunday. (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

