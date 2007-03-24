Ad
Protestors in Minsk last year, Belarus has climbed the EU agenda but prospects for change remain dim (Photo: charter97.org)

Brussels gives moral support to Minsk protesters

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has sent a high-level message of support to the 6,000 people expected to gather outside president Lukashenko's palace in Minsk on Sunday (25 March) to mark last year's protests against fake elections, but prospects of a metamorphosis in EU-Belarus relations remain dim despite Belarus' rift with the Kremlin.

"The European Union is ready to enter into a full partnership with Belarus," European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said in a statement on Saturday. "Such a partne...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

