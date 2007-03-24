Brussels gives moral support to Minsk protesters

The EU has sent a high-level message of support to the 6,000 people expected to gather outside president Lukashenko's palace in Minsk on Sunday (25 March) to mark last year's protests against fake elections, but prospects of a metamorphosis in EU-Belarus relations remain dim despite Belarus' rift with the Kremlin.

"The European Union is ready to enter into a full partnership with Belarus," European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said in a statement on Saturday. "Such a partne...