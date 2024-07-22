Ad
EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Borrell snubs Orbán, cancelling EU meeting in Budapest

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers won't go to Budapest as originally planned in August due to Hungary's disloyalty on Russia, while just 11 countries sent senior people to a home affairs meeting in the Hungarian capital on Monday (22 July).

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell announced his snub to Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán after a regular meeting of foreign...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

