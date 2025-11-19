El-Fasher trapped in humanitarian standstill as funding cuts hit aid agencies

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has no access to El Fasher in Darfur despite a proposed three-month humanitarian truce, and the recent massacre in the city by the Rapid Support Forces militia.

To read this story, log in or subscribe Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week. Become a member Already a member? Already a member? Login