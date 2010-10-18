Saudi intelligence issues EU terror alert

Saudi Arabian intelligence has issued a fresh alert about an Al-Qaeda plot in Europe, hot on the heels of a similar warning from the US last month.

Speaking in an interview with French radio station RTL on Sunday (17 October), French interior minister Brice Hortefeux said: "I can tell you - and it's not information that's been made public yet - that even a few hours, a few days ago, there was a new message, from the Saudi services, indicating to us that Al-Qaeda on the Arabian Peninsul...