Saudi intelligence issues EU terror alert

Saudi Arabian intelligence has issued a fresh alert about an Al-Qaeda plot in Europe, hot on the heels of a similar warning from the US last month.
Speaking in an interview with French radio station RTL on Sunday (17 October), French interior minister Brice Hortefeux said: "I can tell you - and it's not information that's been made public yet - that even a few hours, a few days ago, there was a new message, from the Saudi services, indicating to us that Al-Qaeda on the Arabian Peninsul...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
