Obama: 'Our approach ... is not to see this as some Cold War chessboard in which we’re in competition with Russia' (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

EU and US co-ordinating Ukraine sanctions list

by Andrew Rettman, KRAKOW,

US and EU officials are working together to decide which Ukrainian officials to blacklist when EU foreign ministers meet on Thursday (20 December).

Ben Rhodes, a US national security advisor, told press on Wednesday: “We are in consultation with the European Union on the questions like which individuals should be held responsible for the violence, and in consideration of issues like imposing sanctions related to the ongoing violence.”

He spoke after the US added 20 Ukrainian regim...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

