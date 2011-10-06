Ad
euobserver
Jean-Claude Trichet will be replace by Italian central banker Mario Draghi (Photo: European Commission)

ECB offers new loans to banks in 'worst crisis since WWI'

by Leigh Phillips,

The European Central Bank has announced new loans to banks amid mounting fears across Europe of a fresh credit crunch paralysing the continent’s economy.

In his last press conference as president of the Frankfurt-based institution, Frenchman Jean-Claude Trichet on Thursday (6 October) said that the ECB would be providing unlimited 12-month and 13-month loans to banks and that the bank would purchase some €40 billion in covered bonds - debt securities backed by cash flows from mortgages ...

euobserver

