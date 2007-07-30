Spotlight on Brown-Bush relations

Amid speculation that he will maintain greater distance between the White House and Downing Street, UK prime minister Gordon Brown is to hold his first talks with US president George W. Bush today in a meeting set to be watched with interest by other EU states.

On the plane to Camp David, the Bush family summer retreat, Mr Brown tried to disperse the clouds, describing himself as "an Atlanticist and a great admirer of the American sprit".

"It is firmly in the British national in...