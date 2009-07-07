EU scrambles for information on China violence

The EU has for the past 48 hours kept mostly silent on the ethnic clashes in China, as diplomats struggle to pin down the facts.

With at least 156 deaths and 1,400 arrests after fighting erupted between ethnic Uighur and Han Chinese people on Sunday (5 July), the unrest is the most serious to hit the country since the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

Amnesty International has called for an "independent and impartial enquiry" into the events amid fears the EU will treat its giant t...