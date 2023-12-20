Supporting Israel 'becoming unbearable', says ex-UN chair

Israel's "revenge" on Gaza was so "unbearable" that Western leaders letting it go on risked losing the Global South and their own voters, a Danish former president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has warned.
"We have never seen such a ruthless campaign, military campaign against civilians in the Arab-Israeli conflict. Never. Never. Never," said Mogens Lykketoft, the Danish former foreign minister, who chaired the UNGA in 2015.
"It looks much more like revenge than a...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
