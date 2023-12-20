Supporting Israel 'becoming unbearable', says ex-UN chair

Israel's "revenge" on Gaza was so "unbearable" that Western leaders letting it go on risked losing the Global South and their own voters, a Danish former president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has warned.

"We have never seen such a ruthless campaign, military campaign against civilians in the Arab-Israeli conflict. Never. Never. Never," said Mogens Lykketoft, the Danish former foreign minister, who chaired the UNGA in 2015.

"It looks much more like revenge than a...