Poland attacks 'Russophile' France in sanctions talks

A Polish minister has accused France of harming EU solidarity on Russia in a sign of tension ahead of sanctions talks.

The Polish agriculture minister, Marek Sawicki, spoke in Brussels on Monday (26 January) at a regular meeting with EU counterparts.

"France and Germany are more Russophile than some other member states", he said.

"France has two ships to sell, so it’s looking for any way to improve Franco-Russian relations … France has shown many times its relations with R...