France has 'agreement in principle' to sell pig meat to Russia (Photo: Carl Jones)

Poland attacks 'Russophile' France in sanctions talks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A Polish minister has accused France of harming EU solidarity on Russia in a sign of tension ahead of sanctions talks.

The Polish agriculture minister, Marek Sawicki, spoke in Brussels on Monday (26 January) at a regular meeting with EU counterparts.

"France and Germany are more Russophile than some other member states", he said.

"France has two ships to sell, so it’s looking for any way to improve Franco-Russian relations … France has shown many times its relations with R...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

