Assad poster. 'The EU risks losing face by making vague and non-committal statements' (Photo: anjci)

Syria: Arab war-drums and EU shyness

by Helene Michou, Brussels,

The staying power of President Bashar Assad's regime in Syria is provoking two main responses from the international community.

Gulf Arab states, led by Qatar and Saudi Arabia, are calling for arming the opposition (and are reportedly doing so already). Western states are proving more cautious, announcing increases in humanitarian aid and upgrading rhetorical condemnation.

Such divisions were reflected at the first 'Friends of Syria' meeting in Tunis, where representatives from ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

